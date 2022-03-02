contributed

Councillor Frank McNally, Convener of Education and Families, unveiled a plaque at the new facility, which lies in the heart of the historic village.

He said: “This is a fantastic new facility which will provide a wonderful place for children to have fun, learn, develop and grow.

“It’s just one of many that have opened across North Lanarkshire in the past couple of years and underlines our commitment to providing all our young people with the best opportunities to fulfil their potential.”

The new nursery sits behind the former Cumbernauld Primary School building, which is set to be demolished to make way for eight new cottage flats.

The nursery has capacity for up to 40 pupils each day and has excellent indoor and outdoor places for children to play in and learn.

Donna Fleming, Head of Cumbernauld Village Family Centre, said: “It’s incredible to think that we only opened our doors around Christmas time to see just how much has been achieved.

"Our staff have been terrific in getting us up and running and creating such a safe, warm, welcoming place for our children to enjoy.

“We’ve had huge support from the local community, particularly through our partnership with the Cumbernauld Community Allotment group where our children have been planting seeds in the polytunnel and we plan to build on this partnership in the months and years ahead.

"I’d like to thank everyone for their support and encouragement; we are so proud and grateful to be a key part of village community.”

The move has also been welcomed by Cumbernauld Village Community Council as but that is not all members are celebrating.

For they have at last been able to meet up again in person in a building that has in turn re-opened – The Wynd. And they’ll continue to do so on the second Thursday of every month at 7pm.