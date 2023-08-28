A film exploring the history and heritage of The Antonine Wall is to be shown aboard specialist sailings on the Forth and Clyde Canal.

'The Antonine Wall: A 37-Mile Landmark' will be screened on sailings from Kirkintilloch's Southbank Marina and back.

The captivating film draws inspiration from a silent movie created in the 1950s by Professor Anne Robertson and is being screened as part of the Rediscovering the Antonine Wall project.

Councillor Paul Ferretti, convener of place, neighbourhood and corporate assets, said he was “delighted” the special screenings have been organised.

He told the Herald: “It will be an amazing experience to watch the film – the culmination of years of dedication and hard work – while enjoying a leisurely sail on the Forth and Clyde Canal.

"At the moment we have managed to arrange two daytime screenings. If these prove popular than we can potentially look at additional events in future."

The Antonine Wall was built from around 142 AD – marking the north-west frontier of the Roman Empire – running through East Dunbartonshire.

Efforts to educate and raise awareness to the structure and its significance has also seen the creation of a Roman-themed play area at Peel Park, a replica distance stone in Twechar and a Roman Granary Garden in Bearsden.

In part, that's thanks to support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Kelvin Valley and Falkirk LEADER Programme, Historic Environment Scotland, and various local authorities.

Project Manager of Rediscovering the Antonine Wall, Stephen Balfour, told us: "We are pleased that East Dunbartonshire Council and the Forth and Clyde Canal Society have chosen to show ‘The Antonine Wall: A 37 Mile Landmark’ film.

"The filmmakers have done a tremendous job of creating an entertaining educational and social history record which shines a light on the volunteers and community groups who have helped us to deliver the project."

There will be two sailings/showings on Tuesday, September 19 from 11am-1pm and 3-5pm.