School pupils in Glasgow will soon be finding out their exam results.

Pupils across Glasgow sat their SQA exams before the summer break, the first time it had been done in person since 2019.

Around 128,000 young students in Scotland are now waiting for the results, which could decide their future education opportunities.

But when will pupils find out their results, what can they do if they don’t agree with the marks, and what support can they get?

Here’s everything you need to know about the SQA exam results.

When is results day in Scotland?

The good news is that those who sat exams before the summer break don’t have long to wait until they get their marks.

Results say is Tuesday, August 9.

Certificates will arrive on Tuesday, while those who have signed up to MySQA will be able to get their exam results emailed and texted out to them.

You can find out more about the MySQA service on the SQA website.

How do I appeal my SQA results?

The moment when you open the envelope to discover your results is one of anxiety and nerves.

What emotion follows depends on what you expected and what marks you got - some with be over the moon having got all the results they wanted (maybe above expectations) while others will have got exactly what they expected.

But some pupils might feel like one or more of their grades don’t quite seem right.

This is what the SQA advises: “If your final grade is lower than the estimate your school, college or training provider submitted to us before the exam, you may be able to make an appeal directly to SQA, or through your school, college or training provider. You should always discuss the discrepancy between your estimated grade and your final grade with your teachers/lecturers or centre staff to determine whether the estimated grade and supporting evidence support an appeals request.”

You can appeal on the SQA website.

The SQA will then check to see if you deserve a higher grade. Those who have a conditional place at a university or college, or have training on work that depends on their results, will be prioritised.

What help and support is available?

Whether you’re just feeling stressed and overwhelmed about the results, or are down after getting disappointing marks, it’s always better to share and speak to someone.

The SQA advises that pupils should speak to a trusted friend, family member, teacher or lecturer about how they’re feeling.