Stagecoach Stirling students shine on West End stage

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Stirling stepped into the spotlight last weekend when they had the chance to perform at the iconic Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End.

As part of the nationwide Stagecoach Performing Arts initiative, the children joined other Stagecoach schools from across the UK to perform a piece of musical theatre entitled ‘Traitor or Faithful?’

The troupe performed rebellious classics such as ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ - Nirvana, ‘Ready or Not’ - Scala & Kolacny Brothers, ‘Eye of the Tiger’ - Tommee Profitt & Fjora, ‘Figure It Out ‘- Royal Blood and ‘Survivor’ - 2WEI feat Edda Hayes

Stagecoach Stirling students, aged 8-17 years old, were thrilled to tread the theatre’s famous boards to entertain friends and family as they had a taste of West End stardom.

Stagecoach Stirling students performing at The Shaftesbury Theatre

Carris Donaldson, Stagecoach Performing Arts Stirling Principal, said: "For the children to be able to perform at the Shaftesbury Theatre is a dream come true, whether they dream of being West End stars or they dance, sing and act for fun. Performances like this are a huge confidence booster and there is a great sense of camaraderie amongst the pupils."

Stagecoach Performing Arts Stirling is part of the biggest network of extra-curricular performing arts schools in the UK. The classes are divided across Early Stages (ages 4-6) and Main Stages (ages 6-18) and cover singing, dancing and acting.

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.