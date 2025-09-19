Strathclyde named Scottish University of the Year by prestigious guide

Strathclyde named Scottish University of the Year and Runner-Up UK University of the Year by The Times and Sunday Times

The University of Strathclyde has been named Scottish University of the Year and Runner-up UK University of the Year in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026.

Strathclyde has climbed to 11th in the newspapers’ league table, up from 20th last year. This is the largest move of any institution in the UK – making it the second-highest placed Scottish university in the UK.

The latest accolade comes after the Daily Mail named Strathclyde as its UK University of the Year 2026 last month, and called it “the embodiment of everything a 21st century university should be”.

The Good University Guide states: “Students succeed with a smile at Strathclyde, the highest of the three Glasgow universities in the National Student Survey, and the winner of our Scottish University of the Year 2026 title.

“There is academic clout to match the positive reviews; Scotland’s leading 1960s university has made an impressive nine-place leap up our main academic ranking, placing it 11th in the UK and eclipsed only by St Andrews in Scotland. Strathclyde wins our Runner-Up University of the Year 2026 award. It has the fourth-highest entry standards in the UK and the biggest engineering faculty in Scotland, with more than 40 undergraduate degree courses across eight departments.

“There is breadth to Strathclyde’s academic offer too; it tops our new subject tables three times — for communication and media studies, creative writing, and for pharmacology and pharmacy. Building on its founding ethos to be “the place of useful learning”, Strathclyde’s goal is to be a significant stimulus for Scotland’s economy and skills development, and rates of graduate employment are in the top 20 nationally.

“Students benefit from its prime spot in the middle of Glasgow, where Strathclyde has just come to the end of a £1 billion campus investment. Known as “StrathLife” by insiders, the university experience involves about 200 societies and nearly 50 sports clubs. Its central location means students can fall out of lectures and straight into Glasgow’s legendary cultural life, along with more than 90 parks and gardens.”

The University’s Principal & Vice-Chancellor, Professor Stephen McArthur, said: “This is excellent recognition for Strathclyde and the outstanding work of our staff.

“This University is a place of useful learning and we have a consistency of purpose that runs through everything we do. We’ve built a strong reputation for working hand-in-hand with all stakeholders, taking a fresh approach to innovation, and opening doors to education for people from every background.

“Our performance in these latest university rankings reflects the success of our approach – and the vibrant and supportive community we create for our students.

First Minister John Swinney said: “I send my warmest congratulations to the University of Strathclyde on being named Scottish University of the Year. It truly is a fantastic achievement and testament to the hard work of its staff and students.

“Strathclyde has cultivated a well-deserved reputation for outstanding teaching, research and innovation, and I have no doubt that the University will continue to play a vital role in equipping graduates with the skills needed to thrive, and supporting economic growth, for years to come.”

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026, a 96-page supplement will be published with The Sunday Times on September 21.