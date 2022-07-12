A college spokesperson said: “A total of seven students, five of of whom are in our Travel and Tourism course and two studying hospitality are involved along with staff members Derek Steven and Evelyne Watters. Students are staying with host families. They have made contact via video call and are all extremely excited. All cultural activities are currently being finalised.”
One attraction the group will not miss is the world famous falls – as the link is of course with Niagara College!
More recently the college has forged another international link after it emerged it would be offering online classes in English and business to students in Morocco.