Student run restaurant in Cumbernauld is serving up coffee cakes and more for Macmillan
There is good news for the many fans of Taste, the student run-restaurant at the Cumbernauld campus of New College Lanarkshire after it was confirmed that the cooks of tomorrow are back in business.
They will be hosting a special event for Macmillan Cancer tomorrow (Thursday) by serving up mouthwatering cakes and coffee from 11am to 1.30pm. There is no need to book.
Students are even brewing up refreshing Sugar Iced Matcha lattes for the occasion which are popular in East Asia and are now being sought out by adventurous tea and coffee lovers here.
Meanwhile, Cumbernauld Library will hold its own Macmillan event on Friday from 10am to 4pm.