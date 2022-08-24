Survey seeks views on early years services

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consultation launched last week, with letters being sent to all eligible households. Families are being asked to complete an online survey by Wednesday, September 7, where they can share their experiences of using this type of provision.

Councillor Lynda Williamson, Convener of the Council's Education Committee urged local people to take time to complete the survey.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "The purpose of the consultation is to help the Council gather the views of parents and carers who have direct experience of using Early Learning and Childcare and Out of School Care Services."

Since August 2021, East Dunbartonshire has implemented the full entitlement of 1140 hours of funded early learning and childcare for all three and four year olds and eligible two year olds.

These hours can be accessed in a council nursery, with a funded provider, in a private, voluntary or independent sector nursery or with a funded registered childminder.

Councillor Williamson continued: "We are working hard with partners in the private, voluntary and independent sectors to give the families of East Dunbartonshire as much choice as possible to easily access quality, affordable, flexible Early Years services.

“This is an opportunity for us to find out about people's experiences of what is working well and where there are challenges.

“It is people's chance to help shape these very important services for our babies and children."

Out of school care is offered in a number of settings across the area and can be a vital help to many families so anyone who has experience of this is also asked to share their thoughts.