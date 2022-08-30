Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club, which was established in 1888 is running a range of classes for all levels from four years upward to adults.

This operates through its PRO SHARP scheme, a popular coaching brand which has been rolled out in many top clubs.

The initiative is also aimed who want to improve their game and the classes run from Tuesdays to Fridays, until Friday, October 14 in an area where no other proper tennis facilities exist, despite much discussion of how to make tennis more accessible at grassroots level in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.