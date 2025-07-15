Achieving qualifications that open doors to new opportunities beyond high school is one of the most important parts of a student’s time there.

The summer holidays are now in full swing for schoolchildren across Scotland. Young people in Renfrewshire are set to return to class for the start of the new, 2025/26 school year next month – around 18 August.

For many young people, this will mean starting at a brand new school, or entering a new phase in their education. The transition to the upper secondary school years in particular can be a daunting one, with pupils beginning to work towards a number of sometimes high-stakes exams like their National 5s and Highers.

Each of these schools has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2024 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Renfrewshire Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

1 . Gryffe High School Gryffe High School in Houston tops the list in Renfrewshire with 65% of pupils achieving at least five Highers. They rank as the 19th best performing secondary school in Scotland. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Paisley Grammar School The first entry on the list from Paisley is Paisley Grammar School with 55% of pupils leaving school with five or more Highers. The school is ranked as Scotland's 40th best performing school. | Google Maps

3 . Park Mains High School Park Mains High School completes the top three best performing schools in Renfrewshire as 44% of pupils gained at leave five Highers or more in 2024. Overall, Park Mains High School ranks as the 90th best performing school in the country. | Park Mains High School