The best performing primary schools in Scotland, including those in South Lanarkshire, have been assessed based on the latest Achievement in Curriculum for Excellence data and the Scottish Government has published the latest exam results.

In terms of primary schools, all schools in Scotland are invited to be assessed on four key areas of achievement in reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. A record 89 schools from nearly 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators in the school year ending in the summer of 2024. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

For secondary schools, each school is measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2024.

This list gives an overview of education in East Kilbride with primary schools and high schools compared using the latest available achievement data. It does not assess numerous social, financial, and other factors that contribute to the overall quality of education.

1 . Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School Our Lady Of Lourdes Primary School in East Kilbride is ranked 86th in Scotland with a perfect score of 400. | Google Maps

2 . Blacklaw Primary School Blacklaw Primary School in East Kilbride is the fifth highest ranked primary school in South Lanarkshire and 125th across Scotland with a score of 390. | Google Maps

3 . Mossneuk Primary School Completing the top 10 primary schools in South Lanarkshire is Mossneuk Primary School in East Kilbride which ranks as the 210th primary school in Scotland with a score of 380. | Google Maps