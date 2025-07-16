The 31 Glasgow high schools among Scotland's top performers in 2025 - as new school year nears

These Glasgow high schools have maintained consistently high levels of student achievement.

Achieving qualifications that open doors to new opportunities beyond high school is one of the most important parts of a student’s time there.

The summer holidays are now in full swing for schoolchildren across Scotland. Young people in Glasgow are set to return to class for the start of the new, 2025/26 school year next month – around 14 August.

For many young people, this will mean starting at a brand new school, or entering a new phase in their education. The transition to the upper secondary school years in particular can be a daunting one, with pupils beginning to work towards a number of sometimes high-stakes exams like their National 5s and Highers.

Each of these schools has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2024 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Glasgow City Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

Jordanhill is the best school in Glasgow, and in Scotland, based on exam results. It has a school roll of 592 pupils, 1.4% of which are considered to be from a deprived household. 94% of pupils leaving the school with the Scottish government’s “gold standard” of five highers or equivalents​. The only mainstream, publicly-funded school in Scotland not under council control is 30 percentage points clear of Hyndland Secondary, the top performing council run school in Glasgow, which ​failed to make the top 20 this year.

1. Jordanhill School

Hyndland Secondary School was the second best school in Glasgow, 22nd best school in Scotland, with 63% of its students attained five or more Highers. It has a school roll of 1,043.

2. Hyndland Secondary School

Glasgow Gaelic School is ranked 3rd best in Glasgow for exam performance and 28th overall in Scotland. The school has 532 pupils.

3. Glasgow Gaelic School

Hillhead is ranked 4th in Glasgow and 34th in Scotland with 56% attaining the gold standard. It has a school roll of 1,044.

4. Hillhead High School

