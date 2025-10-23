Irvine Welsh talks about his favourite places in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 13:55 BST

These West Dunbartonshire high schools have maintained consistently high levels of student achievement.

Achieving qualifications that open doors to new opportunities beyond high school is one of the most important parts of a student’s time there.

Each of these schools has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2024 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from West Dunbartonshire Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

Our Lady & St Patrick’s High School is ranked 1st in West Dunbartonshire and 224th in Scotland.

1. Our Lady & St Patrick’s High School

St Peter the Apostle High School is ranked 2nd in West Dunbartonshire and 254th in Scotland.

2. St Peter the Apostle High School

Dumbarton Academy is ranked 3rd in West Dunbartonshire and 260th in Scotland.

3. Dumbarton Academy

Vale of Leven Academy is ranked 4th in West Dunbartonshire and 283rd in Scotland.

4. Vale Of Leven Academy

