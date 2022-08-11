University of Glasgow not guaranteeing accommodation for students

The University of Glasgow will not be guaranteeing accommodation for new students this year.

Students who live within commuting distance of the university have been told that they won’t be getting accommodation.

Meanwhile, those who would be travelling longer distances have been informed that there is no guarentee they will automatically get accommodation.

The University blamed the decision on ‘significant contraction’ in the private rental market, and noted that it had increased the number of rooms available by 25 per cent for the new year.

A University of Glasgow spokesperson said: “Regrettably, due to a significant contraction in the private rental market, demand for rooms continues to be substantially ahead of expectation and we are no longer in a position to provide guaranteed University accommodation.

“Despite having increased the number of rooms under University management by 25 per cent for the new academic year, we are having to prioritise accommodation for students who are unable to travel from home.

“We understand the concern students have about finding accommodation for the new semester. While we are unable to offer accommodation for students living within reasonable commuting distance, we will continue to check regularly on the availability of private provider accommodation and will share updates when we have them.

“For information and advice on finding private rented accommodation we encourage students to contact the Students’ Representative Council Advice Centre.”

While students in Scotland received their exam results this week, giving them more time to find accommodation or another university, English students will not get their A level results until August 18.

The Students’ Representative Council for the university argued that the university has ‘over-recruited’ and has offered support to students.

It posted on social media: “The SRC is aware of the issues leading up to this point and we would like to express our disappointment at the University’s approach.

“After the accommodation crisis across Glasgow last year, the SRC lobbied the University to commit to a moratorium on student numbers, despite this it now seems that over-recruitment has contributed to the creation of a similar situation.

“We understand that many of you will be upset and disappointed, and as the representatives of all students at the University, we share those feelings.