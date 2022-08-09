Today (9 August) is exam results day across Scotland.

Glasgow students will soon receive the results of their SQA exams, and with it, hopefully a place at the university of their choice. But when, and how, will the results come out and how can you appeal these if you’re not happy?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the SQA exam results come out?

Pupils across Scotland will find out their exam results on Tuesday. Picture: John Devlin

The exam results will come out today, 9 August. Students’ certificates will arrive in the post that morning.

Text and emails will be sent to candidates who have an activated MySQA account from 8am onwards on results day.

Following the Covid pandemic, it’s the first time in three years young people have been required to sit exams in Scotland.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) confirmed exams will be graded more “generously” in response to such a disruptive time for students.

How to appeal SQA exam results

Once you’ve received your results, if any of your grades don’t seem right or you did not perform as well as your school, college or training provider expected, you may be able to appeal. Visit Appeals 2022 for more information.

Appeals can be done directly through SQA, or through the school or college. Students are advised to discuss with teachers or centre staff as soon as possible to decide if the evidence supports an appeal request.

An appeal can be prioritised if there is a conditional place at a university or college, or employment that depends on your grade.

Support for SQA exam results

If you or your child needs support following the SQA exam results, you can contact the SQA support line on 0345 279 1000.

There is also a candidate enquiry form on the SQA website.

Reach is a Scottish advice service aimed at supporting children in Scotland. While My Rights My Say provides confidential support for children aged 12-15 around support at school.