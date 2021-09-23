Work progresses on new ASN school for East Dunbartonshire

Joint council leaders Vaughan Moody and Andrew Polson with interim head teacher Kay Turner

The Council's Joint Leaders and partners helped break ground on the Kirkintilloch site as work started on the £34.9 million school, scheduled to open in 2023.

Accommodating children from ages two-18 who presently attend Campsie View and Merkland Schools, the building has been designed to be both practical and stimulating for pupils who have a broad range of additional support needs.

It has lots of open spaces, a sensory trail leading from ground to first floor and extra wide lifts for wheelchair users.

Bright colours, natural materials and garden spaces are aimed to contribute to creating a happy and nurturing environment throughout.

There is an emphasis on outdoor play and learning at the new school with landscaping, a multi-use games area (MUGA) and a full-size football pitch that will also be available for community use.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson said: "A huge amount of work has been done to ensure that this new school will offer its pupils and staff the space and resources they need. It will be modern, bright, airy, high-tech and welcoming.

"I am sure the children and young people of Campsie View and Merkland Schools will love it and settle very quickly.

"There will be wider benefits too as local groups will be able to use the pitch and there is the potential for partnerships to be built up as the school becomes an integral part of the community of Waterside. It is a much-needed facility and I am thrilled to see progress on site."

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody added: "I have been looking forward to visiting this site and seeing work get underway to build what promises to be a very special place for pupils, staff and the wider community.

"The design is a very exciting one that has the needs and aspirations of pupils and their families at its heart. We have a proud record of delivering first class educational establishments from Early Years up and I believe this new school will be an excellent addition to our school estate.”

He added: "It will provide a modern setting in which every pupil will be catered for. I can't wait to see it take shape."

McLaughlin & Harvey Managing Director Paul Griffen said, "McLaughlin & Harvey is delighted to continue our relationship with East Dunbartonshire Council and be part of the construction of the new ASN school in Kirkintilloch.

"To be awarded this contract is testament to the reputation we’ve built for delivering high-quality builds within the education sector.”

Scape Scotland Relationship Manager, Angela Gray, said: "Leaving a positive legacy for communities through the built environment is one of the most important aspects of any project and this is a fantastic example of a project designed to benefit pupils, staff and the wider public.

"The new, modernised facilities will greatly enhance the learning experience for pupils.

"Scape Scotland is focused on working in partnership to create better places and we’re very proud to be delivering this project in collaboration with East Dunbartonshire Council and McLaughlin & Harvey.”