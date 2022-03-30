Tannochside Primary School

Teacher Leigh Kerr explained: “Most classes had been speaking about what they had seen in the news and so when we had our weekly Rights Meeting the group came up with the idea. We had discussed how so many children are having their rights taken away. The group first came up with ideas about collecting goods to send over but then they realised that might take a while to organise so they wanted to do a money fundraiser instead.

“Last week, each class in our school has walked a mile a day around the school grounds and when we put this all together by the end of the week, it has added up to the total miles it would take to walk from Viewpark to Kyiv. To date we have raised £4342 and counting.”

Meanwhile Central Scotland List MSP Meghan Gallacher has hailed the actions of our area’s young people in their quest to support Ukraine.

Miss Gallacher who is the Shadow Minister For Children and Young People recently lodged a motion with the Scottish Parliament recognising the level of help provided via widespread collections of relief aid.