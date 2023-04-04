This detached home comes equipped with a garage and large back garden, a perfect home for just £250,000

This three bed home offers a spacious living indoors and outside with its driveway and garage. All for the bargain price of £250,000, a must view for first time buyers.

This home is located within a quiet cul-de-sac. It is deceptively spacious, and has been well maintained and has been upgraded and decorated by the current owners to the highest of standards.

The property itself is split over two levels comprising a welcoming reception hallway, guest WC, bright and spacious lounge, modern well equipped dining kitchen comprising a range of wall and base mounted units, oven, hob and extractor fan. There are French doors leading into a good sized conservatory.

On the upper level there are three good sized bedrooms with a stylish en-suite shower room. The master bedroom and bedroom two also benefit from a built-in wardrobe and bedroom three has a built-in storage cupboard. To complete the property accommodation there is an attractive family bathroom.

Additionally, the outside of the home has well maintained gardens to the front and rear of the home. The rear garden is fully enclosed by timber fencing laid mostly to lawn with a mono blocked patio area which is ideal for entertaining. There is plenty of space for parking to the side of the home with a detached garage as well as a driveway.

Cambuslang itself offers excellent local amenities incorporating first class shopping, schooling (both primary and secondary), sporting and public transport facilities (both buses and trains).

Agent: Countrywide

Offers over: £250,000

Location: Mousa Park, Cambuslang, Glasgow, South Lanarkshire G72

Contact: 01413 761313

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Entry way

2 . Living room

3 . Kitchen

4 . Dining space