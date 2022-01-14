10 biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow - after huge drop in case numbers

Covid-19 case numbers have taken a huge drop in Glasgow.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland, covering January 4-10, shows that there were 8696 positive cases registered.

That is down on the week before, when 13,568 Covid-19 cases were identified.

The protection afforded by Covid vaccines means the government should not focus on the economy, education and social issues (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Glasgow is still one of the biggest Covid hotspots in Scotland - with 1368.1 cases per 100,000 residents - but still below surrounding areas including South Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire.

While numbers are dropping, all Glasgow neighbourhoods are still in the highest case rate bracket, with more than 400 cases per 100,000 residents.

What are the biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow?

Here are the 10 neighbourhoods in Glasgow with the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents.

10. Drumry West - 1900.7 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Crookston North - 1908.2 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Drumry East - 1915.8 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Carntyne - 1972.6 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Carnwadric West - 1983.7 cases per 100,000 residents

5. Old Shettleston and Parkhead North - 2003.6 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Drumchapel South - 2004 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Baillieston West - 2107.9 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Kingspark North - 2150.3 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Summerston North - 2191.7 cases per 100,000 residents

What neighbourhoods have the lowest case rates?