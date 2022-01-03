10 biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow - Southside has 7 of the top 10

The number of Covid-19 cases in Glasgow has passed the 10,000 mark.

The most recent data from Public Health Scotland, covering the week December 22-28, 2021, shows that there were 10,627 positive cases in the city.

In the seven days prior, there had been 6295 cases - meaning there was a 168 per cent rise in cases in a week.

Glasgow now has one of the highest Covid-19 rates per 100,000 residents in Scotland. There were 1671.9 cases per 100,000 residents - lower than the 1933.2 registered in Renfrewshire, but still the seventh highest in the country.

Members of the public queue to receive a Covid-19 vaccine outside Hampden Park. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Neighbouring East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire had similar rates.

“What are the biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow?

Some parts of Glasgow have higher rates of Covid-19 cases than other areas. Here are the 10 neighbourhoods with the highest rates, according to Public Health Scotland.

10. Crookston North - 2166.9 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Keppochhill - 2187.7 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Shawlands East - 2199.7 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Glenwood North - 2210.8 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Balornock - 2240.3 cases per 100,000 residents

5. Crookston South - 2451.1 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Pollok North and East - 2462.1 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Shawlands West - 2516.4 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Baillieston East - 2519.3 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Darnley North - 2746.8 cases per 100,000 residents

Which areas have the lowest Covid rates?

All Glasgow neighbourhoods are now in the highest Covid-19 bracket - having more than 400 cases per 100,000 residents.