10 biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow this week

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Glasgow is continuing to rise.

New data from Public Health Scotland, which covers the seven day period between December 14-20, shows that 5480 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Glasgow.

It comes as events across the city have been cancelled in the wake of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement earlier this week that new restrictions would be introduced on Boxing Day.

Glasgow now has one of the highest positive case rates in Scotland. It has 862.1 cases per 100,000 residents - lower than the 1144.6 figure in West Lothian - making it the 11th highest figure in the country.

Where are the Covid-19 hotspots in Glasgow?

Here are the 10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest positive case rates.

10. Dennistoun North - 1185.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

9. Merrylee and Millbrae - 1260.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

8. Summerston Central and West - 1277.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

7. Partickhill and Hyndland - 1278.9 cases per 100,000 residents.

6. Langside - 1308.9 cases per 100,000 residents.

5. Dowanhill - 1346.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

4. Kelvingrove and University - 1425 cases per 100,000 residents.

3. Partick - 1481.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

2. Shawlands West - 1610.5 cases per 100,000 residents.