The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 2294 cases of Covid-19 detected in Glasgow between January 26 and February 1.
That is a fall from the week prior, when 2799 cases had been detected.
It comes as a new Omicron sub-variant has been discovered in Scotland - which could be even more transmissible than the original.
Where are the biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow?
While Covid-19 numbers are dropping across Glasgow, some areas still show higher rates than others.
Here are the 10 neighbourhoods with the highest number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
10. Sighthill - 537.1 cases per 100,000 people
9. Pollok North and East - 539.6 cases per 100,000 people
8. Mount Florida - 540.2 cases per 100,000 people
7. Nitshill - 554.6 cases per 100,000 people
6. Maryhill West - 588.6 cases per 100,000 people
5. Woodlands - 593.2 cases per 100,000 people
4. Central Easterhouse - 638.8 cases per 100,000 people
3. Summerston North - 642.9 cases per 100,000 people
2. Yoker South - 645.2 cases per 100,000 people
1. Yoker North - 712.1 cases per 100,000 people
What areas have the fewest cases?
10 neighbourhoods are in the 100-199 cases per 100,000 bracket, with the lowest rates in Glasgow.
They are: Mount Vernon North and Sandyhills; Greenfield; Dennistoun North; Craigton; Carnwadric West; Hillhead; Carntyne West and Haghill; Alexandra Parade; Cowlairs and Port Dundas; and Carmunnock North.