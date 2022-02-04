Covid-19 rates are continuing to fall across Glasgow.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 2294 cases of Covid-19 detected in Glasgow between January 26 and February 1.

That is a fall from the week prior, when 2799 cases had been detected.

It comes as a new Omicron sub-variant has been discovered in Scotland - which could be even more transmissible than the original.

The latest Covid figures in Scotland on Tuesday, January 18 (Photo: John Devlin).

Where are the biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow?

While Covid-19 numbers are dropping across Glasgow, some areas still show higher rates than others.

Here are the 10 neighbourhoods with the highest number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

10. Sighthill - 537.1 cases per 100,000 people

9. Pollok North and East - 539.6 cases per 100,000 people

8. Mount Florida - 540.2 cases per 100,000 people

7. Nitshill - 554.6 cases per 100,000 people

6. Maryhill West - 588.6 cases per 100,000 people

5. Woodlands - 593.2 cases per 100,000 people

4. Central Easterhouse - 638.8 cases per 100,000 people

3. Summerston North - 642.9 cases per 100,000 people

2. Yoker South - 645.2 cases per 100,000 people

1. Yoker North - 712.1 cases per 100,000 people

What areas have the fewest cases?

10 neighbourhoods are in the 100-199 cases per 100,000 bracket, with the lowest rates in Glasgow.