10 Glasgow areas with the highest Covid infection rates, as case numbers fall

The number of Covid cases in Glasgow has fallen.

The most recent data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 1073 cases between July 17 and 23 - a huge drop on recent numbers.

Case rates had been increasing throughout the summer, before levelling out in mid-July - the new data indicates that the latest wave has now passed.

There were 1975 positive cases in Glasgow between July 3 and July 9, with 1948 the week before that.

Despite the number of positive Covid cases falling, some parts of Glasgow are still showing higher rates than others.

Here are the 10 neighbourhoods with the highest infection rates.

10. Drumry West - 283.7 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Milton West - 283.8 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Yoker South - 291.4 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Toryglen and Oatlands - 292.2 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Castlemilk - 302.1 cases per 100,000 residents

5. Yoker North - 339.1 cases per 100,000 residents

4. City Centre South - 351.6 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Scotstoun South and West - 360.2 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Carntyne - 514.6 cases per 100,000 residents