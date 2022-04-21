10 Glasgow neighbourhoods where Covid case numbers are rising the most

Covid-19 case numbers in Glasgow are continuing to fall, as the last of the Scottish Government restrictions have ended.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 3103 cases identified in the city in the seven-day period between April 11-17.

That is a drop on the week before, when there were 3918, and much lower than in mid-March, when there were more than 8000 cases identified in a single week.

The Scottish Government has now lifted the last Covid-19 restrictions.

On Monday, the legal requirement to wear a face covering in indoor settings - such as in shops and restaurants, and on public transport - came to an end.

Teenager Katie Moore receives a covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Barrhead, south of Glasgow on August 9, 2021. Photo by JEFF J MITCHELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

However, while figures in Glasgow are falling, there are still some neighbourhoods where Covid-19 cases are rising faster than others.

Here are the top 10.

10. Garrowhill East and Swinton - 702 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Anniesland East - 725 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Cardonald West and Central - 730 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Old Shettleston and Parkhead North - 753 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Baillieston West - 758 cases per 100,000 residents

5. Drumry West - 822 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Greenfield - 842 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Dennistoun - 856 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Drumchapel North - 985 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Dowanhill - 993 cases per 100,000 residents