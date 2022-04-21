10 Glasgow neighbourhoods where Covid case numbers are rising the most

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 3103 cases identified in the city in the seven-day period between April 11-17.
That is a drop on the week before, when there were 3918, and much lower than in mid-March, when there were more than 8000 cases identified in a single week.
The Scottish Government has now lifted the last Covid-19 restrictions.
On Monday, the legal requirement to wear a face covering in indoor settings - such as in shops and restaurants, and on public transport - came to an end.
However, while figures in Glasgow are falling, there are still some neighbourhoods where Covid-19 cases are rising faster than others.
Here are the top 10.
10. Garrowhill East and Swinton - 702 cases per 100,000 residents
9. Anniesland East - 725 cases per 100,000 residents
8. Cardonald West and Central - 730 cases per 100,000 residents
7. Old Shettleston and Parkhead North - 753 cases per 100,000 residents
6. Baillieston West - 758 cases per 100,000 residents
5. Drumry West - 822 cases per 100,000 residents
4. Greenfield - 842 cases per 100,000 residents
3. Dennistoun - 856 cases per 100,000 residents
2. Drumchapel North - 985 cases per 100,000 residents
1. Dowanhill - 993 cases per 100,000 residents
Two areas have the lowest rate of Covid cases per 100,000 people - Bridgeton (188) and Craigend and Ruchazie (123).