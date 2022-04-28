10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the most Covid cases in the last week

Covid cases in Glasgow are continuing to fall, as the city returns to normal after two years of restrictions.

With the last of the Covid-19 rules now lifted - meaning we don’t have to wear masks in indoor settings and on public transport anymore - Glasgow is starting to return to normal.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 2241 Covid-19 cases identified in Glasgow in the seven-day period between April 18-24.

This continues the trend of falling Covid figures. The week before that there were 3103 cases, down on 3918 the week before that, and well down on mid-March, when there were more than 8000 cases.

Covid-19 hotspots in Glasgow

While Covid-19 numbers in Glasgow are still falling, some neighbourhoods are seeing more cases than others.

Here are are the 10 areas which have had the most Covid cases in the last week.

10. Finnieston and Kelvinhaugh - 29

= Braidfauld - 29

= Kelvindale - 29

7. City Centre East - 31

6. Parkhead West and Barrowfield - 32

= Ruchill - 32

= Anniesland West - 32

3. Toryglen and Oatlands - 36

= Nitshill - 36