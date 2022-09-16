12 hour waits in Lanarkshire A&Es

The extended waits are causing concerns for staff in relation to patient safety.

Judith Park, NHS Lanarkshire director of acute services, said: “We took the difficult decision to return to the highest risk level in July as a result of significant and sustained pressures across the whole system.

“Our three acute hospitals have been working beyond full capacity now for a number of weeks and we continue to face relentless pressure, bed shortages and staff shortages. We recognise that equivalent challenges are faced across every part of our healthcare and social care system.

With 12 hour waits in the emergency department, people are being asked to be patient with staff.

“However, the situation became even bleaker at the start of last week, with patients waiting in excess of 12 hours to be seen and assessed in our ED departments due to the overwhelming demand.

“Once these patients are eventually seen, a lack of bed capacity and the lack of flow through the hospital means there is additional pressure in admitting these patients who require emergency care in an overcrowded setting.

"When we experience an exceptionally high rate of emergency admissions, we work as a clinical network to divert some patients to another NHS Lanarkshire hospital. However, this hasn’t been possible due to the pressures being faced across all three sites.

“Given the current situation in our hospitals, this has become a patient safety issue. To help us alleviate these pressures and patient safety concerns across our system, we are asking the public to only attend ED if they have life-threatening conditions or require urgent care.”

Patients who require urgent care will continue to be prioritised. However, the 12-hour wait is putting those patients who require critical care at serious risk.

Judith added: “The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority and we are taking all necessary action to ensure safe and effective patient care at this time.

“However, we also understand that when someone has an illness or minor injury they want help as soon as possible. Although the emergency department is open 24 hours, seven days a week there are alternatives if someone’s condition is not critical or life-threatening.

“They include our minor injuries units, a call to NHS 24 on 111, day or night, who will direct people to the right NHS service which will result in people being seen and treated quicker.

“If it is not a not a critical emergency or life-threatening and people can wait they can also access their local GP or pharmacy or other community service when they open. If someone is just looking for advice there is a raft of information and helpful guidance on the NHS Inform website.

“Finally, if someone does have to come to one of our emergency departments, they need to be prepared to face extremely long waits to be seen, in some instances over 12 hours.