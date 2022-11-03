Healthcare Improvement Scotland is looking for members of the public to share their views on a wide variety of health and social care topics by taking part in its Citizens’ Panel, which can have a meaningful impact on the way care across Scotland is delivered.

The Citizens’ Panel is a sample of the Scottish population, of around 1000 adults, recruited from all over the country.

Lindsey McNeill, Interim Director at Community Engagement, part of Healthcare Improvement

Scotland, explained: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people to get involved and make their voices heard on the issues that matter to us all.

“The panel members are asked about a range of issues, providing an opportunity for people to have their say on health and care The public’s involvement is absolutely vital when it comes to making decisions that are important to those who use the services, and this is a great way to become involved. For example, recent panels have given their views on health and social care priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic, dental care, and the COVID-19 vaccination."

Panel members will receive two surveys per year asking for their views on healthcare topics.

The team are looking to recruit people with one or more of the following backgrounds:

• Men and women are required, with women being a greater priority

• People renting from the council, or housing association or private renters

• People who are aged 16-24 and 25-44

• People whose ethnicity is Black, Asian, or Minority Ethnic

• People whose religion is Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh.

Humza Yousaf, the Health Secretary for Scottish Government said: “This is very valuable feedback and officials will want to consider the results of the Citizen’s Panel in terms of further policy development.”