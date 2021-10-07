All In to fundraise for Beatson

Martin's All In Fitness Charity Challenge 2021 has raised over £1,200 for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 4:10 pm

Martin Murray, owner of All In Fitness in Carrickstone, provides individual and group exercise classes all year round at Cumbernauld Community Park for adults and Cornerstone House for families.

In addition he runs classes in schools and community action groups for vulnerable adults.

A total of 32 members gathered for more than three hours in the rain at Cumbernauld Community Park to participate in the challenge which was made up of four sections – resistance bootcamp, bodyweight circuits, Boxercise® and core strength classes.