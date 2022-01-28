Anne Inch's attic invention will transform lives

Device was invented by Anne Inch, initially to help her husband Iain, but it could now help many others.

In the UK alone, one in every 400 people undergoing a surgical procedure have a stoma bag to create an opening in the body to discharge waste. The technique is used to treat and manage a range of medical conditions, including several cancers, Crohn’s disease and bowel incontinence.

While individuals are encouraged to lead a normal life, leaks from bags are common. This leads to embarrassment, loss of confidence and dignity and, in some cases, a reluctance to socialise. Leaks can also seriously impact the skin causing painful sores.

Now, a woman from Netherburn is set to transform the lives of thousands with an invention that contains stoma bag leaks.

Anne Inch (67), previously an energy company manager, and her husband Iain (68) both have stoma bags. A particularly upsetting hospital stay motivated Anne to tackle the issue head-on.

She explained: “Iain was in hospital and in a single day, his bag leaked nine times and he was understandably distressed.

"I went home that night and designed ConfiPlus using a disposable bedsheet. That was in 2015 and it was finally patented in 2020.

"It is a device for dignity so individuals like Iain and I can live ordinary lives with greater confidence.

“It allows people to go to work wearing a white shirt, play at school, or go out to dinner happy in the knowledge that they won’t have an embarrassing moment.”

In 2019, Anne enlisted the help of her long-time friend Lisa Crombie to help her create Confidence Plus Ltd, the company that brought ConfiPlus to market.

They are now working with Heriot-Watt University to have the donut-shaped device, which fits around the stoma bag, listed on prescription.

Professor Marc Desmulliez is the manager of the university’s Medical Device Manufacturing Centre.

He said: “We recognise the incredibly life changing potential of this device. The MDMC was set up to help people like Anne and Lisa navigate the challenging path of medical device regulation.