Ms Sturgeon chose to do her Kiltwalk in the sunshine at Balloch near Loch Lomond. Pic: Kiltwalk

Organises of the event said the £2m raised by walkers was boosted by £1m from Sir Tom Hunter's Hunter Foundation.

"I regard the success of Kiltwalk as one of the Foundation's greatest achievements," Sir Tom said.

It has raised more than £32m for 2,8650 charities over six years.

Walkers could pick one of three distances for their trek - a 23-mile route from Glasgow Green, a 15-mile walk which set off from Clydebank, or a three-mile stroll from Loch Lomond Shores in Balloch.

Among those taking part were First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and broadcaster Jackie Bird.

Sir Tom said: "It was a joy to see so many of our Kiltwalk Heroes out in their tartan this morning at Glasgow Green.

"Their kindness means the world to me and to Scotland's charities, and I can't stress enough how much it's appreciated in these toughest of times.

"After a challenging few years, Scotland's charities benefit from every donation, so Kiltwalkers should be very proud of the difference they have made today."

Ms Sturgeon said: “ I was delighted to take part in the Kiltwalk to support the vital work of Who Cares? Scotland and hear about the issues faced by those Care Experienced people taking part.