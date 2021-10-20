Monklands Hospital will have military personnel on hand to help.

The special measures also affect Wishaw University Hospital and Hairmyres and came into play yesterday (Tuesday 19) and will be in place until Friday, November 10 – but that date will be reviewed.

And the board has also opened up about the extent of that help.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help support the staff, the military agreed agreed to offer assistance by deploying a total of 63 personnel.

This includes three nurses, 45 military medics, 12 General Duties Troops and three drivers who will all be working across the three sites.

Judith Park, Director of Acute Services said: “As we continue to experience pressure across our acute hospital sites due to Covid and workforce shortages we have been fortunate to secure assistance from the military.

“NHS Lanarkshire is experiencing significant pressure at the moment because of Covid admissions and the backlog in care built up during the pandemic and we are taking a range of steps to introduce additional capacity in order to help with the unprecedented pressures on our health and care system.

“Staff shortages because of COVID-19 are affecting bed capacity.

"The approval of temporary military assistance on our hospital sites is very welcome over the next few weeks as we begin to see winter illnesses circulate alongside Covid adding to the pressures we face.

“This military support will allow to support our staff and patients and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for their continuing hard work and dedication over this particularly busy time.”

Meanwhile the board is now engaged in the delivery of the programme which will see both the Covid jabs and the flu vaccination delivered to over 70s at the same time.

As we have reported, this process will not involve local surgeries with vaccination centres being chosen as the base of operations instead.