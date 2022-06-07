Bearsden: Thugs smash car and house windows in residential street

Police are hunting thugs who terrorised residents in a Bearsden street at the weekend.

By Liz Gallacher
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 4:37 pm
Car and house windows were smashed and front doors vandalised in the Kinnaird Crescent area of the town on Saturday and Sunday night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the Milngavie & Bearsden Herald: “Officers are investigating reports of windows, doors and car windows being vandalised in the Kinnaird Crescent area of Bearsden over the weekend.

“The incidents happened around 8.55pm on Saturday, 4 June, and around 10.15pm on Sunday, 5 June."

He added: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

No one is believed to have been injured as a result of the incidents.

Anyone who can help police find the culprits should call 101.

