Bearsden: Thugs smash car and house windows in residential street

Car and house windows were smashed and front doors vandalised in the Kinnaird Crescent area of the town on Saturday and Sunday night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the Milngavie & Bearsden Herald: “Officers are investigating reports of windows, doors and car windows being vandalised in the Kinnaird Crescent area of Bearsden over the weekend.

“The incidents happened around 8.55pm on Saturday, 4 June, and around 10.15pm on Sunday, 5 June."

He added: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

No one is believed to have been injured as a result of the incidents.