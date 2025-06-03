The 21 best rated GP surgeries in Glasgow where patients are most satisfied with their doctor

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:02 BST

They’re leading the way for patient satisfaction ⭐

It’s been a challenging time for the NHS after dealing with a “quad-demic” of seasonal illness this winter as cases of coronavirus, the flu, norovirus and RSV left hospital wards feeling the strain.

Despite the pressures, patients across Scotland seem to be satisfied with the care provided by their GP surgeries, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice. The questionnaires were sent out in October and November 2023 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Sign up for NationalWorld Today newsletter - delivered daily to your inbox

More than 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded, giving an overall response rate of 20%.

Of those who responded, 69% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Glasgow, according to the survey. Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as positive.

There were 107 responses from patients at Dr R Pettigrew - Drs McAlpinewalker in Partick, Glasgow, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive.

1. Dr R Pettigrew and Drs McAlpinewalker - Partick, Glasgow

There were 107 responses from patients at Dr R Pettigrew - Drs McAlpinewalker in Partick, Glasgow, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive. | Google Maps

There were 86 responses from patients at Dr Ho Chong Teck, Woodside Health Centre in Glasgow, with 97% rating their overall experience as positive.

2. Dr Ho Chong Teck, Woodside Health and Care Centre, Glasgow

There were 86 responses from patients at Dr Ho Chong Teck, Woodside Health Centre in Glasgow, with 97% rating their overall experience as positive. | Google Maps

There were 122 responses from patients at Drs Geddes & Partners in Glasgow, with 97% rating their overall experience as positive.

3. Drs Geddes & Partners - Glasgow

There were 122 responses from patients at Drs Geddes & Partners in Glasgow, with 97% rating their overall experience as positive. | Google Maps

There were 109 responses from patients at Dr A P Jackson & Partners in Glasgow, with 95% rating their overall experience as positive.

4. Dr A P Jackson & Partners - Glasgow

There were 109 responses from patients at Dr A P Jackson & Partners in Glasgow, with 95% rating their overall experience as positive. | Google Maps

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BoostGP practicesGP surgeriesNHSNHS Scotland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice