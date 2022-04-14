Big drop in Covid cases in Glasgow, with restrictions set to ease

Glasgow has recorded another big drop in Covid cases, as restrictions are set to ease next week.

There were 3914 Covid-19 cases throughout Glasgow in the seven-day period between April 4-10, according to the latest data from Public Health Scotland.

That is a huge drop from the week prior, when 5317 cases were registered, and from 7191 the week before that.

The number of cases had been steadily rising over the last couple of months, as the BA.2 sub-variant became the dominant strain in Scotland.

However, there has been a significant drop in the last couple of weeks - suggesting that the BA.2 peak has passed.

There has been a “welcome fall” in Covid cases in Scotland, new figures show, although experts say it is “too early to say if infections have peaked”. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

It comes the legal requirements on face coverings are set to end next week. From Monday, Scots will no longer have to wear masks and face coverings in indoor settings, including shops and restaurants, as well as on public transport.

The rules will instead change to guidance from the Scottish Government.

Most parts of Glasgow are now out of the top tier of Covid hotspots - those registering more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents - however, some are still in this bracket.

Here are the 10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest rates of Covid-19 cases.

10. Blairdardie East - 864

9. Dennistoun North - 935

8. Cardonald West and Central - 967

7. Ruchill - 976

6. Darnley North - 979

5. Drumchapel South - 1002

4. Central Easterhouse - 1149

3. Yoker North - 1220

2. Merrylee and Millbrae - 1231