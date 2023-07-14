Staff past and present helped to celebrate 50 years of an important Bishopbriggs institution recently.

CELEBRATIONS: Mark Grant and Jim Neill of EDLC Trust mark the occasion with council leader Gordan Low

The popular Leisuredrome marked five decades of fun and fitness for people of all ages last Wednesday (July 12).

Originally known as Bishopbriggs Sports Centre, the facility was officially opened by HRH Princess Anne 50 years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And to mark the occasion, East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust – which operates the Leisuredrome – asked people to share stories of how they have connected with it over the years.

From that, a special 'birthday card' was produced and is now on display on site, featuring stories and recollections from local residents who have enjoyed decades of swims, workouts, fitness and fun at the centre.

Council leader Gordan Low visited the Leisuredrome with EDLC trust chairman Jim Neill to mark the birthday.

He told the Herald: "Princess Anne predicted 50 years ago that the centre would give 'enjoyment and pleasure to a wide range of people' and that has certainly been the case. It continues to be a well-used and much-loved facility – offering a range of activities and inspiring generations of families from Bishopbriggs and beyond."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1973, Princess Anne arrived by helicopter to officially open the Bishopbriggs facility. telling

well-wishers at the time, "this sports centre has a great deal to offer and I am sure that anyone who comes here will use the facilities to their fullest extent and derive the maximum pleasure from them."

Since then there has been a revamp and a rebrand, with the centre becoming the Leisuredrome in 1995

A commemorative video has been produced and is available to view via the EDLC Leisure Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition on social media gave away a 50-day pass daily in the week leading up to the milestone birthday.

Trust chairman Jim added: "We recently invested in The Gym and Studio, with new fitness classes being added all the time, and redecoration works and new signage on the way.