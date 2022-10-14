Care home staff delighted with top award

The staff team pictured at the Meallmore Care Awards 2022

Antonine House located on Roman Road, Bearsden, won the prestigious Elderly Home Award. This category recognises a care home team which goes over and above to manage and deliver services sensitive to the needs of their care home residents by giving a truly personalised service.

Antonine House beat 19 other elderly care homes to take home the crown for this category.

The awards, now in its 11th year, is run by leading care provider Meallmore Ltd. It is their first in-person ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the awards held virtually in 2021.

180 members of staff from Meallmore’s 26 care homes across Scotland came together for the 2022 celebrations at the Dunblane Hydro.

Presented by singer and TV personality Michelle McManus, the awards recognised employees who have had a significant impact on improving the lives of residents, family members of residents and colleagues over the past twelve months.

This year, there were 12 award categories, with nominations put forward by residents, residents’ families, visiting professionals and staff. In total, there were 1,005 submissions, more than double those received for 2021’s awards. The company employs around 1,700 people, all of whom were eligible for a nomination.

Speaking on the home’s win, care home manager Amanda King commented: “It is so special to win this award after such a difficult three years. This win gives recognition to all the team and to everyone that has helped us, providing care is a full team effort. Meallmore is very supportive and are such a family orientated company - I definitely feel like I am a part of that.”

Gerry Hennessey, Managing Director of Meallmore, said: “Recognising the hard work of our staff is extremely important to everyone at Meallmore. These awards are all about celebrating the incredible people at our care company who have made a real difference to the lives of our residents across the country. It gives me great pride to see members of the team showcasing such commitment, and the winners are thoroughly well-deserved.

“I would like to thank our staff from all 26 of our care homes who go above and beyond every single day to provide the highest standards of care for our residents. The work they do doesn’t go unnoticed and I’m glad we can acknowledge them in this way. A big thank you also goes to Michelle McManus who once again has shown support for the work that we do.”

On presenting the awards, Michelle McManus added: “Congratulations to all the finalists and winners of the Meallmore Staff Awards 2022! I am so pleased I was able to get involved again – as always, these awards for Meallmore staff are so important and it’s great to celebrate all the individuals who show such exceptional dedication to so many people across Scotland. Thank you to the team at Meallmore for inviting me back to be part of this year’s ceremony.”

Winners were presented with a certificate, a trophy and choice of prize, which included an Apple Watch, an iPad Mini, a Samsung Galaxy Watch, a Nintendo Switch, or Beats Headphones or Beats buds.

Runners up received a trophy, a certificate of recognition and a £50 Amazon voucher.

