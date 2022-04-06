Cases of hepatitis in kids across Glasgow and the central belt being investigated

A small number of young children across Glasgow and the central belt have developed hepatitis.

Public Health Scotland said there have been 11 cases of hepatitis requiring admission to hospital that have been identified in children aged between 1 and 5 years old in four NHS Health Board areas in Scotland (Lanarkshire, Tayside, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Fife).

The organisation is now investigating the cause of these cases.

Most cases were identified in March. The hepatitis viruses commonly associated with this condition have been excluded.

Each year around 7 or 8 cases of non A to E hepatitis (without other underlying diagnoses) are detected in children in Scotland. The number of cases in such a short period of time, combined with the geographical spread and severity of illness, in some cases, is unusual and requires further investigation.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

As yet, there is no clear connection between the cases.

There is also no clear cause. All potential causes are being explored but infection is considered to be a more probable source this time.

Investigations are still in the early stages and work is ongoing with partners and other agencies across the UK to investigate these cases.

Dr Nicholas Phin, director of public health for Public Health Scotland said: “If you have a child who is showing signs of jaundice, where the skin has a yellow tinge and is most easily seen in the whites of the eyes, then parents should contact their GP or other Health Care professional.