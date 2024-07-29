Celebrity housewife moved to tears by talented carer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley was overcome with emotion during the Homecare’s Got Talent (HCGT) semi-final when local care hero, Gordon Robertson from Visiting Angels Renfrewshire, performed his heartfelt original song.

The song and Gordon’s incredible vocals have since gained attention on social media and he will be performing once again at the HCGT finals to compete for the number one spot at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre in York on 8th August.

HCGT is an exciting new talent show exclusively for homecare workers to show off their gifted skills and Gordon will be one of the many finalists who have their eye on the grand prize package.

This not only includes £1,000 prize money and a holiday for two, but also the opportunity to perform at Carefest – an annual celebration of the dedication and achievements of healthcare workers.

Gordon Robertson (far right) with the semi-finalists and judges in Manchester, from left: Darryl Weston (Cera Care), Amy Boyle (Right at Home South Warrington), Si Stevens (judge), Tanya Bardsley (judge), Matt Jameson (judge), Amy Grove (pulled out) and Kelly Wealleans (Home Instead Wigan)

Gordon wrote his original song ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ about his time being bullied in school and was a standout favourite at the semi-finals when Tanya Bardsley of the star-studded panel was brought to tears by his beautiful performance.

Tanya told Gordon that she relates to his story, having experienced bullying herself, and was stunned by his amazing vocal and songwriting ability, inspired by the way he has positively channelled the hardships he faced by giving back to others through his career in care.

Gordon’s years of hard work and dedication to the people of Renfrewshire who need care in their own homes show that he is truly deserving of getting this far in the competition.

Said Gordon: “As a long-time musician, it would mean a lot if I won the final. I've entered many music and talent competitions over the years and I've never won any of them, so to win this would be lovely, especially because I'm competing using music that I've written myself."

He added: "I do a lot of performing of other people's music but have never really had a lot of success performing my own, so to be recognised for my songwriting would be a really great feeling. It would also be great to help bring further exposure to the care industry and perhaps highlight the importance of men taking on care roles especially. I'm looking forward to competing in York for sure!"

Gordon hopes that his local community will get involved by supporting him on social media and at the event itself which will be raising money for The Care Workers Charity, whose mission it is to advance the financial, professional and mental wellbeing of care workers.

The dazzling night is promised to be filled with joy, excitement and even more heartfelt performances from the exceptional finalists.

For more information about Homecare’s Got Talent, visit www.homecaresgottalent.co.uk. For tickets for the grand finale, visit www.josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/all-shows/homecares-got-talent