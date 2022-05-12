Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Changes to the national GP contract will see over 65s and those with certain long term health conditions receive their pneumococcal vaccine outwith GP practises and under the juridiction of NHS Lanarkshire, in a change reflected across Scotland .

"Getting your pneumococcal vaccine, when invited, is the best way to help protect yourself against these illnesses. The vaccine is given in the upper arm and most people aged 65 or over will only need a single dose, which will help protect them for life.”