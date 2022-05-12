Changes to the national GP contract will see over 65s and those with certain long term health conditions receive their pneumococcal vaccine outwith GP practises and under the juridiction of NHS Lanarkshire, in a change reflected across Scotland.
Dr Mark Russell, Associate Medical Director, Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire, said: “A pneumococcal infection can lead to illnesses including bacterial meningitis and pneumonia.
"Getting your pneumococcal vaccine, when invited, is the best way to help protect yourself against these illnesses. The vaccine is given in the upper arm and most people aged 65 or over will only need a single dose, which will help protect them for life.”
People who are eligible will receive a letter with details of their vaccination appointment.