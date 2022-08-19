Clocking up a decade of care to the East Dunbartonshire community

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Rona Mackay MSP, council leader Gordan Low and Robert Smith of GRACE

GRACE – Group Recovery Aftercare Community Enterprise – celebrated their 10th anniversary with a special range of events.

The charity was set up back in 2012 by Kirkintilloch man Robert Smith and since then, he and his team have worked tirelessly to provide a safe space to support anyone who has suffered from trauma.

We all have ups and downs in life and most of us have friends and family we can rely on to help us cope – but not everyone is so fortunate.

The ethos of GRACE is to offer help to anyone who is going through an ordeal, whether addiction, homelessness or social isolation.

SNP MSP Ms Mackay said: “It’s fantastic to see Robert and his team clock up a decade of support and service. I was delighted to be part of their uplifting celebrations.”

What GRACE offers to the community is so unique that Robert was nominated and went on to receive a Local Hero Award from Ms Mackay back in June 2016.

At the time, a modest Robert insisted the charity is a team effort and he could not achieve what he has without the help and co-operation of the many volunteers who give up their time to help run activities every week.

Now, in honour of their continuing commitment to the local community, Ms Mackay has this week lodged a parliamentary motion congratulating the charity on their 10-year milestone.

It reads: “Parliament congratulates the members of Kirkintilloch-based Group Recovery Aftercare Community Enterprise (GRACE) on the occasion of the charity’s 10th anniversary, commends what it sees as the tenacity of founder and CEO, Robert Smith, in establishing and growing what is regarded by many as an exemplary service of peer-led support for people who have experienced life traumas.”

It added that many are now settled in recovery from addiction to alcohol, drugs or gambling.