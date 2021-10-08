Clyde Valley Housing Association makes donation to St Andrew’s Hospice

The team managed to raise over £3,000 via staff payroll-giving and a series of sponsored events and raffles, matched by Clyde Valley Group.
Clyde Valley’s CSR team also coordinated a grant of £10,000 from the Lintel Trust which will be used for the hospice’s ‘Hearty Meals’ project.
Amy Robertson, from the CSR team at Clyde Valley Group, said: “By the nature of providing homes for thousands of people across Lanarkshire the team at Clyde Valley are part of the community and it’s so rewarding to make this contribution.”