Clyde Valley Housing Association makes donation to St Andrew’s Hospice

Clyde Valley Housing Association presented a cheque for over £6,000 to St Andrew’s Hospice following a year of fundraising.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 8th October 2021, 12:20 pm
Lorrett McCutcheon (left) community fundraiser for St Andrew's Hospice receiving a donation from Carol Cunningham (centre) and Amy Robertson (right) from CVHA

The team managed to raise over £3,000 via staff payroll-giving and a series of sponsored events and raffles, matched by Clyde Valley Group.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Clyde Valley’s CSR team also coordinated a grant of £10,000 from the Lintel Trust which will be used for the hospice’s ‘Hearty Meals’ project.

Amy Robertson, from the CSR team at Clyde Valley Group, said: “By the nature of providing homes for thousands of people across Lanarkshire the team at Clyde Valley are part of the community and it’s so rewarding to make this contribution.”