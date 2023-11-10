Clydesdale patients are invited to attend the annual NHS Lanarkshire review

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The review will take place in the Medical Education & Training Centre at Kirklands Hospital in Bothwell from 1pm to 3pm.

This is an opportunity for members of the public to find out more about the Health Board’s key achievements during 2022/23, and about current topics and issues.

The presentation will also cover the work carried out on Operation Flow in late 2022 and early 2023 that brought the whole health and care system in Lanarkshire together in a concentrated and co-ordinated effort to stabilise and decompress services.

Members of the public are invited to attend NHS Lanarkshire’s annual review next Thursday, November 16.

This included improved opportunities to support people to remain well at home, a reduction in hospital occupancy and length of stay and a significant improvement in the four hour A&E access, with a reduction in ambulance waits and eight and 12 hour delays. The presentation will bring this initiative up to date with plans for winter 2023/24.

A progress report will also be delivered on the new healthcare strategy, Our Health Together, including feedback from the engagement process earlier this year.

The public are invited to attend the session, online or in person.

Members of the public will also be able to submit questions in advance (using the email address below) and, if time allows, ask questions during the session. Instructions for those wishing to join on line (via MS Teams) are available on the Board’s website.

Martin Hill, NHS Lanarkshire chairman, said: “We would like to encourage anyone who is interested in healthcare services in Lanarkshire to come along to our annual review.

“It is an opportunity to hear about our key achievements during 2022/23. There will also be a session for members of the public to ask questions on the issues which matter most to them, although it will not be possible to answer patient specific queries.”