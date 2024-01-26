Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shingles is an infection of a nerve and the skin around it. It’s caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox.

Those eligible for the vaccine include anyone aged 71 to 79 who has not previously had the vaccine; people with a severely weakened immune system aged 50 or over; those about to start immunosuppressive therapy aged 50 or over; people who have received a stem cell transplant and are aged 10 or over and those who have or are having CAR-T therapy and are aged 19 or over. You are also eligible for the free shingles vaccine if you were aged 70 or 65 on September 1, 2023, but excludes people who were aged 66 to 69 on this date.

Dr Veronica Rainey, associate medical director, said: “Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox and it can lie inactive after you recover.

“The virus can become active again in later life when you have a weakened immune system due to age, stress or other illnesses.

“The shingles vaccine helps reduce the risk of shingles developing and, if you do develop it, the vaccine reduces how serious the symptoms will be.

“Getting your vaccine, when invited, is the best way to help protect yourself against shingles. The vaccine is given as a single dose in the upper arm.”

People who are eligible will receive a letter with details of their vaccination appointment. Details of alternative arrangements will be included in the letter.

Appointments will be held in local vaccination centres, set up for delivering the Covid-19 vaccine. All people aged 70 to 79 are eligible for the vaccine; those aged 78 and 79 will be first to be invited. The wider roll-out for people aged 70 to 77 will take place over the coming weeks.

There’s no need to contact your GP practice as you will be contacted directly.