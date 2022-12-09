Christmas brings joy to many but for some people it’s also sadly a time when stress and pressures of life can be harder to carry than ever.

Those feeling overwhelmed are being reminded that help and support is available – and it is vital to accept that assistance.

To help those who are struggling in any way this festive season, South Lanarkshire Council and NHS Lanarkshire have launched their Feeling Snowed Under, Coping with Christmas campaign.

A collection of handy hints and tips for surviving the festive season has been put together, both as a booklet and online, along with useful information and phone numbers for organisations who offer support for a range of issues.

For those who are feeling snowed under this festive season, help is at hand and just a call away.

In light of the present economic climate this year, a section dedicated to money worries has also been included.

Councillor Joe Fagan, South Lanarkshire Council leader, said: “This time of year can bring its own pressures and, whether this is adding to existing worries or creating new ones, it can feel overwhelming.

“The council and other organisations are well aware of this and ready to help. No one should feel that they have to deal with this on their own – if you need help, please do get in touch.”

Soumen Sengupta, Director of Health and Social Care for South Lanarkshire, added: “The festivities and celebrations that are taking place all around, and the fact that we are bombarded with images of happy people can make all of this feel so much worse, but please remember that you are not alone, and there is always something that can be done to help.”

For anyone feeling snowed under, the guide to surviving Christmas can be found on the South Lanarkshire Council website.

Help and support can also be found in talking to other organisations, who can be contacted as follows:

Samaritans (24hrs): 116 123

Breathing Space (Mon – Thurs 6pm – 2am, Fri 6pm – Mon 6am): 0800 83 85 87

NHS 24 (out of hours): 111

Childline (for Children and Young People): 0800 111

