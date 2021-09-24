Covid-19: Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest case rates

The most recent data from Public Health Scotland shows a drop in the number of individuals testing positive for Covid-19 between September 15 to 21 (2,939) and September 8 to 14 (4,229).
However, Covid-19 rates remain stubbornly high in some parts of the city.
Here are the top 10 neighbourhoods with the highest rates per 100,000 people.
10. Craigton - 739.5 cases per 100,000 people.
9. Penilee - 757.7 cases per 100,000 people.
8. Cardonald North - 762.3 cases per 100,000 people.
7. Summerston Central and West - 781.1 cases per 100,000 people.
6. Craigend and Ruchazie - 825.7 - cases per 100,000 people.
5. Milton East - 847.7 cases per 100,000 people.
4. Scotstoun North and East - 870.5 cases per 100,000 people.
3. Carmyle and Mount Vernon South - 870.5 cases per 100,000 people.
2. Carnwadric East - 959.4 cases per 100,000 people.
1. Hillington - 977.2 cases per 100,000 people.