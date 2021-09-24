Covid-19: Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest case rates

The number of positive cases of Covid-19 in Glasgow City continues to fall but there are neighbourhoods where the virus remains prevalent.

By Andrew Quinn
Friday, 24th September 2021, 6:38 pm

The most recent data from Public Health Scotland shows a drop in the number of individuals testing positive for Covid-19 between September 15 to 21 (2,939) and September 8 to 14 (4,229).

However, Covid-19 rates remain stubbornly high in some parts of the city.

Here are the top 10 neighbourhoods with the highest rates per 100,000 people.

10. Craigton - 739.5 cases per 100,000 people.

9. Penilee - 757.7 cases per 100,000 people.

8. Cardonald North - 762.3 cases per 100,000 people.

7. Summerston Central and West - 781.1 cases per 100,000 people.

6. Craigend and Ruchazie - 825.7 - cases per 100,000 people.

5. Milton East - 847.7 cases per 100,000 people.

4. Scotstoun North and East - 870.5 cases per 100,000 people.

3. Carmyle and Mount Vernon South - 870.5 cases per 100,000 people.

2. Carnwadric East - 959.4 cases per 100,000 people.

1. Hillington - 977.2 cases per 100,000 people.

