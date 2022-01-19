Covid rates are falling across Scotland as restrictions on hospitality are eased

Coronavirus cases are now falling in every local area of the UK as the Omicron wave subsides.

Every one of the 380 council areas across the UK saw fewer people testing positive last week, when compared with the week before.

Fife tops the list in Scotland, with a rate of 759.9 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 13.

Glasgow recorded the third highest number of cases in Scotland in the same week, recording 745.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

This is a drop of 32.9% from the previous week.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that restrictions brought in across Scotland to deal with the Omicron wave will end on Monday.

This will see nightclubs reopen and social distancing requirements in hospitality venues end.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 13.

Here are the biggest Covid-19 hotspots across Glasgow (case rates per 100,000 residents):

1. Drumchapel South (1,402.8)

2. Balornock (1,338.4)

3. Carntyne (1,286.4)

4. Milton East (1,129.9)

5. Sighthill (1,074.1)

6. Drumry East (1,045.0)

7. Pollokshields West (1,036.0)

8. Dalmarnock (1,026.4)

9. Kingspark South (984.6)