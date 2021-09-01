NHS Lanarkshire has issued an urgent warning as the area was singled out for a “significant” rise in rates of those testing positive for the virus in Scotland.

Dr John Logan, NHS Lanarkshire’s acting director of public health, said: “We strongly encourage people who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated and for everyone to do a Covid test twice per week, especially before going to work, attending events, meeting people or visiting the vulnerable. The more the virus spreads undetected, the greater the number of cases of infection and of new variants taking hold.

“We are now beginning to see extremely high Covid-19 case numbers across Lanarkshire. While the majority of the adult population has received two doses of the vaccine, we are extremely concerned as we are beginning to see higher numbers of Covid patients in our hospitals which are already struggling to cope with demand.”

He has particular concerns for pregnant women, those who shielded,cancer patients and those with heart, liver and kidney problems.