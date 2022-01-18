First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday.

The majority of Covid-19 restrictions are to be eased from Monday, with social distancing dropped, nightclubs reopening and larger indoor events permitted.

The changes will come in to effect from January 24 following a “significant” drop in Covid-19 cases.

Scots are still encouraged to work from home and take lateral flow tests before meeting others, however.

The announcement came as Ms Sturgeon said that the country had “turned the corner on the Omicron wave”.

Advice that adults should not meet up with more than three households at a time will also be scrapped, as will restrictions on indoor sports.

The government has also decided against expanding the vaccine passport scheme.

The use of face coverings on public transport and indoor public places will remain in place.

‘Increasingly optimistic’

The easing of restrictions are in line with a drop off in Omicron cases.

In the past three days 20,268 cases have been recorded, compared to 36,526 in the three days prior.

Experts believe that the Omicron wave peaked in the first week of January.

Ms Sturgeon said that while the country was “once again entering a calmer phase of the pandemic”, “significant pressure” on health services remained.