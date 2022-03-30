The town has at last been selected for its own designated vaccination centre by NHS Lanarkshire which has been criticised for sending patients to Cumbernauld, despite promises to attain a Kilsyth base.

The location for the site and its opening time has still to be finalised but will appear in an upcoming edition.

Residents in care homes, over 75s, and individuals aged 12 and over who have a weakened immune system, will also be offered a second booster.