Over 75s in Kilsyth will at last have their own designated centre for vaccinations, NHS Lanarkshire confirms

More details have come to light about the programme for the second booster jab after it emerged that over 75s from Kilsyth will have their own designated site to receive this.

Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 9:06 am

The town has at last been selected for its own designated vaccination centre by NHS Lanarkshire which has been criticised for sending patients to Cumbernauld, despite promises to attain a Kilsyth base.

The location for the site and its opening time has still to be finalised but will appear in an upcoming edition.

Residents in care homes, over 75s, and individuals aged 12 and over who have a weakened immune system, will also be offered a second booster.

The Spring booster dose will be offered around 24 weeks after the first booster in most cases and letters of invitation will be sent out in the next week or so.

