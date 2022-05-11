Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Clare Grant

The update was released last Wednesday after a risk assessment lowered that level from black to red. And while it is being emphasised that that there was further room for improvement it was acknowledged that progress had been made.

Heather Knox, NHS Lanarkshire chief executive, said: “While we are stepping down the level of risk from black to red, it is important to stress that red is still not an ideal situation and that our services and staff are still extremely busy.

“For the first time in many months, the picture is looking a little brighter. There are fewer people with Covid-19 in our hospitals, the level of staff sickness is lower and we are starting to see an improvement in our ability to discharge patients.

“This is thanks to the hard work of all health and social care staff and to the public who continue to stick with the Covid-19 safety measures.”

“The availability of hospital beds and staff to meet the levels of demand are key factors in assessing our risk level. We are at a crucial point and, as always, the safety of our patients and staff is our top priority. Protecting them from catching Covid-19 will help to continue to reduce pressures on our hospitals.”